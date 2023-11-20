Bomb by the blue Mulè against the constitutional reform desired by Meloni





“For the premiership we need the TSO, the mandatory simplified treatment”. Giorgio Mulè, vice president of the Chamber, a Forzista, stated: “I speak in a personal capacity”. And on a personal note, without wanting to commit the Forza Italia party, you say that the reform for the direct election of the prime minister, the Melonian “mother of all reforms”, needs changes and clarifications. This was written by www.repubblica.it, taken from Dagospia.

Mulè thought so before the latest text, the one deposited in the Senate and which will soon begin the parliamentary process, revealed a not at all recent adjustment: the reference to the single ballot is skipped. Previously it was written in article 3 that “voting for the elections of the Prime Minister and of the Chambers takes place using a single ballot paper”.

Now in the latest version, we read: “Voting for the election of the two Chambers and the Prime Minister takes place at the same time”. What does it mean Exactly? It will be seen in the future electoral law. But in theory three cards might be needed. It would be the game of three cards.

For Giorgia Meloni’s reform, translated into law by the minister Elisabetta Casellati, it will not be an easy path in the same majority. Marcello Pera, former president of the Senate, now senator of the Brothers of Italy, expressed his doubts in an interview with Repubblica: “With the reform of the premiership we risk favoring reversals rather than avoiding them.”

He listed technical criticisms on the possibility that the proposal under discussion really corrects the damage of executive instability. The anti-reversal rule is in the spotlight, the one that allows the prime minister elected at the polls to be replaced, in the event that his mandate fails. On the “contextuality” of election referred to in the reform, Pera observes: “The methods will be written in the electoral law. However, more cards are not necessary. The doubts I expressed concern the prime minister’s powers, something a little bigger than the ballot papers.”

And regarding the powers of the prime minister, Mulè completely rejects the anti-reversal rule because “it cannot be that the bench or substitute, i.e. the unelected prime minister who is given the role in the second instance, has that role. No to surrogates or benchers who become prime minister. Worse if with a majority perhaps different from the one that came out of the polls.”

For the Forza Italia vice president, in fact, the formulation of the constitutional reform is not a sufficient guarantee of anti-transformism. “It is written in the law that the prime minister number two is from the same majority that emerged from the vote, but nothing prevents another force from joining politics. In short, the transformation of the Palace would not be stopped.”

And on the electoral law, another crucial point that accompanies the institutional revolution of the direct election of the prime minister, Mulè maintains that we must “think about it good, because the threshold that allows 55% of the seats guaranteed to those who win must be carefully considered whether it is 30, 35 or 40%. And get to work right away. […]

