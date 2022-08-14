In the Turkish province of Bingol, a two-year-old girl was bitten by a snake that attacked her

In the Turkish province of Bingol, a two-year-old girl bit a snake that attacked her in response. About it informs YeniSafak edition.

According to the publication, on August 10, the girl was playing in the garden when a snake attacked her. Neighbors came running to the cry of the child, who saw that in the girl’s mouth there was a reptile about 50 centimeters long.

They took the snake from the hands of the girl and killed her, after which they called an ambulance for the child. She was taken to the hospital, her condition was assessed as satisfactory. Doctors assured that the girl’s life is not in danger.

The girl’s father, Mehmet Erkan, said that he was at work at the time of the incident. He also thanked the neighbors who paid attention to what was happening and urged other parents to closely monitor their children.

In 2021, it was reported that a two-year-old boy from the US city of Jacksonville, Florida, mistook an alligator stuck in a drainage ditch for a turtle and played with it. The child’s father noticed what was happening and quickly took the boy away from the predatory reptile. Rescuers helped the alligator.