Like every Sunday SteamDB released the ranking of games and hardware most successful on Steam. At the top we find Steam Deck once again, while both the second and third places are occupied by Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered.

Below is the top 10:

Steam Deck Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered Cult of the Lamb Farthest Frontier Cult of the Lamb Two Point Campus Stray Cyberpunk 2077 Guilty Gear Strive Season Pass 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered: A screenshot of the PC version

The first place as we can see if he wins once again Steam Deck, benefited as usual by the fact that the ranking takes into account the overall revenues. As mentioned in the opening Spider-Man Remastered is both second and third, a result explained by the fact that Steam evidently identifies pre-purchases and copies sold after launch as two separate entities.

The same goes for Cult of the Lamb, which places both fourth and sixth. This is an excellent result for the title made by Massive Monster (here our review), which among other things recorded the best launch ever for a game published by Devolver.

Excellent debut also for Two Point Campus (here our review) which places seventh despite being also included in the Game Pass. Stray instead drops from second to ninth position.