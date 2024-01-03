Wednesday, January 3, 2024, 1:39 p.m.



Cartagena opens the January transfer market with the incorporation of Andy Rodríguez (Almuñécar, Granada, 33 years old). This left-footed midfielder is one of the most faithful and efficient soldiers that the Albinegro coach, Julián Calero, had during his time at Burgos. The difference is that currently the footballer has lowered his great peak of form, after a serious cruciate injury suffered a year ago. He signs until the end of the course, with the option to renew for another year.

Andy Rodríguez thus becomes the first of the five signings initially proposed by the club, since the idea is to also look for a forward, a winger, a center back and a right-back. The midfielder from Granada, who will turn 34 on the 30th, is an old acquaintance of the Albinegra sports commission and especially of Calero. Until his injury in August 2022, Andy Rodríguez was an important pillar for Burgos and one of its general captains.

This course, however, did not enter the priorities of the El Plantío club. In this first part of the season he added 168 minutes spread over 14 games, only one of them as a starter. Before, he was a truly important footballer for Calero, irreplaceable and faithful to his schemes. Now, the goal is for him to regain that regularity in the form of minutes.