01/08/2025



Updated at 4:36 p.m.





The City Hall was the scene this Wednesday of the presentation of the City of Seville International Chess Openone of the longest and most prestigious on the calendar, which will bring together 340 participants in Fibesthus marking his participation record. This event, which will be held from January 10 to 18inaugurates the calendar of major sporting events in Seville, bringing together a large number of fans and players in the city.

During the event, the delegate of Sports and Health Promotion, Silvia Pozohas welcomed “all the participants of this International Chess Open” encouraging them to “also enjoy everything that Seville offers.” Pozo has highlighted «the importance of the tournament for the city, which will host this top-level chess event for another year», inviting all fans to enjoy it live from the Exhibition and Congress Palace or through the broadcast and analysis of the games on the official tournament website. The Sports delegate concluded by pointing out that “in this edition, the golden anniversary, the City of Seville International Chess Open will once again be a resounding success for both participants and fans».

This tournament celebrates its 50th anniversary with a historical record of having 340 players, up to 38 different nationalitiessurpassing that of 2018, with 310 chess players then. On the occasion of these five decades, the Open will also have parallel activities such as the Blitz Tournamentat the TUSSAM facilities; distribution of chess material to hospitalized children, or the chess photographic exhibition at the Fibes facilities, among others. Entry to the City of Seville International Chess Open will be totally free.