The Santander Local Police have opened an administrative file on a 16-year-old driver who did not have a license, tested positive for cocaine and fled after crashing into several garbage containers.

The events occurred at 2:15 p.m. this Sunday on Vía Cornelia street, when a car left the road and collided with several garbage containers, causing material damage.

He fled but was located by the Police in the Plaza de Numancia, where they asked for his documentation. Once identified, it was found that he was a 16-year-old minor who lacked a driving license, which is why judicial proceedings were initiated against the person involved, as a non-detained investigator, for an alleged crime against road safety. specifically for driving without ever having obtained a driving permit/license. The facts were transferred to the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office.

In addition, he was asked to take a narcotic substance test, which tested positive for cocaine, so an administrative file was initiated.