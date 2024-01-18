North Korea | North Korea says it has tested an underwater nuclear weapons system

According to the country, the weapons test was a response to joint military exercises between South Korea, the United States and Japan.

North Korea says it has tested an underwater nuclear weapons system.

According to the country, the weapons test was a response to joint military exercises between South Korea, the United States and Japan, in which a US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier also participated.

According to the North Korean Ministry of Defense, the military exercises of the trio had seriously threatened the security of North Korea. For this reason, North Korea had tested the Haeil-5-23 system under development, according to a ministry statement published by North Korea's state-run KCNA news agency.