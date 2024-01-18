Friday, January 19, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

North Korea | North Korea says it has tested an underwater nuclear weapons system

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 18, 2024
in World Europe
0
North Korea | North Korea says it has tested an underwater nuclear weapons system

According to the country, the weapons test was a response to joint military exercises between South Korea, the United States and Japan.

North Korea says it has tested an underwater nuclear weapons system.

According to the country, the weapons test was a response to joint military exercises between South Korea, the United States and Japan, in which a US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier also participated.

According to the North Korean Ministry of Defense, the military exercises of the trio had seriously threatened the security of North Korea. For this reason, North Korea had tested the Haeil-5-23 system under development, according to a ministry statement published by North Korea's state-run KCNA news agency.

#North #Korea #North #Korea #tested #underwater #nuclear #weapons #system

See also  Football | Albin Granlund, known from Huhkaj, returns to IFK Mariehamn: "This is the confirmation of a dream"
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Japan wants to land a lander on the moon today, the fifth country ever

Japan wants to land a lander on the moon today, the fifth country ever

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result