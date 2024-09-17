THE touts are trying to exploit a potential supply shortage of the optical reader for PS5, clearly in anticipation of the arrival of PlayStation 5 Pro (which we remind you is only digital in the model on sale for €800).

Through eBay you can see that in the USA The optical drive is sold at a higher price than the starting price ($80). We can find it up to $250, according to what we have seen, although there are some at more affordable prices ($120).

In Italy the product is not available on PS Direct or Amazon and there are scalpers popping up on eBay trying to sell it for up to 240 euros, but overall there are very few listings. It seems that even the scalpers have not gotten their units.