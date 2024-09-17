THE touts are trying to exploit a potential supply shortage of the optical reader for PS5, clearly in anticipation of the arrival of PlayStation 5 Pro (which we remind you is only digital in the model on sale for €800).
Through eBay you can see that in the USA The optical drive is sold at a higher price than the starting price ($80). We can find it up to $250, according to what we have seen, although there are some at more affordable prices ($120).
In Italy the product is not available on PS Direct or Amazon and there are scalpers popping up on eBay trying to sell it for up to 240 euros, but overall there are very few listings. It seems that even the scalpers have not gotten their units.
Optical drive supplies are not in short supply in the US, actually.
We are not surprised that someone is trying to scalp a technology product. It happened with the PS5 at launch, for example. The problem here is that they are relying on a supply shortage that may not be real, in the US.
Although irregularly, the optical drive for PS5 It is on sale in the USA at various chains. It is currently unavailable at the PlayStation Direct site, but it is back on sale at Target and Walmart after being unavailable for a few days. In short, in the worst case scenario, you will only have to wait a little while to see the device go back on sale at your favorite retailer.
We’ll see how things go in Italy. Looking to the future, however, there is already talk of the next generation and some have doubts that PS6 risks not impressing due to the technological advances of PS5 Pro.
