Donald Trump’s legislature will start strong. That, at least, is what the president of the United States himself has promised, who takes office this Monday and already on his first day plans to approve a battery of executive orders. Specifically, he promised Republican senators to approve 100 measures during the first days of his mandate. Although he did not specify what all of them would consist of, during the last rally before being inaugurated he outlined some that he assured he would carry out on his first day as president.

«Some people tell me to do it little by little, but no. We will do it all on the first day», he stated. Trump plans to set up a desk this Monday in the stadium and begin signing executive orders in front of his audience.

Immigration

“When the sun sets tomorrow afternoon, the invasion of our borders will have stopped and all illegal intruders, in one way or another, will be back home,” he said at this Sunday’s event. Already in the campaign, he promised to launch the largest deportation of migrants in an irregular situation in the history of the country.

His “border czar,” Tom Homan, told the Washington Post that the new administration will arrest people it considers “threats to public safety” from “day one” and Kristi Noem, Trump’s pick as secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) stated on Friday in the Senate that the priority is “criminals” and then those migrants with “definitive expulsion orders.”









According to the ‘Wall Street Journal’, Trump will declare a state of emergency on the border with Mexico. Fox assures that it will also designate the cartels of the drug trafficking as foreign terrorist organizations and will reestablish the ‘Stay in Mexico’ program, so that migrants wait for the outcome of the immigration process on the other side of the border.

Energy

In addition to some new measures, Trump’s plan involves undoing part of the program carried out in recent years by the Biden administration. In this sense, it is likely to eliminate programs aimed at promoting diversity in the federal administration and lift restrictions on oil exploitation.

Pardons

The new president is also expected to pardon those convicted of storming the Capitol on January 6, 2021 to try to prevent the certification of Biden’s election after the last election. Trump assured his supporters that they will be “very happy” with the decision he will make on the matter this Monday.

«Save TikTok»

“Save TikTok” is also one of the president’s priorities after being briefly turned off in the United States with the entry into force of a law that prohibited it for reasons of national security.

The popular social video network restored its service on Sunday, after having been inactive for a few hours. The platform, which has more than 170 million users in the United States, was immediately filled with videos of people celebrating his return and the platform credited Donald Trump with making it possible to reverse the rule voted by the president. Congress in 2024.

The president-elect intends to approve this Monday an executive order with a 90-day moratorium to facilitate a solution and avoid its prohibition. Furthermore, he has proposed as a solution that the company is 50% American owned.

Public procurement

Trump wants to reform the federal government’s hiring policies and make it easier to fire public employees who do not fulfill their job duties. In this sense, the president will once again sign an executive order, known as ‘Annex F’, which he already issued in October 2020, days before losing against Biden in the presidential election, which contemplates eliminate labor protections for workers federal.