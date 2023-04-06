The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department achieved a major achievement in cases adjudication rates during the year 2022, at a rate of 99%, at a time when the number of corporate contracts documented before the notary public in Abu Dhabi increased from 9,800 contracts in 2021 to 17,800 contracts by the end of 2022, an increase rate. It reached 200%, which establishes the state’s attractiveness to companies and business owners, the growth and strength of the local economy, and its competitiveness at all levels.

During the media forum it organized under the title “Quality Achievements and Initiatives for the Development of the Judicial System in Abu Dhabi,” the department confirmed that the qualitative projects and efforts of all its departments and divisions contributed to the courts achieving high international rates in indicators related to the time periods specified for adjudicating the case, with an average of 54 days in the number of adjudication days in the Courts of First Instance, and 58 days in the average number of adjudicating days in the Courts of Appeal.

The Director of the Department of Strategic Planning and Institutional Development in the department, Abdullah Saif Zahran, said that the department approved a package of projects that will be implemented during the current year 2023, which includes the implementation of 12 development projects and 28 work plans, pointing out at the same time that there are 284 indicators, including 145 indicators related to the work of courts and prosecutions. And 139 administrative indicators, all aimed at measuring and developing the work system in the department, in order to achieve its strategic goals and the vision of our leadership.

