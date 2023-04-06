Bolsonaro’s former assistant is accused of trying to rescue Saudi jewelry seized by the Federal Revenue

Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid, former aide-de-camp Jair Bolsonaro (PL), left the headquarters of the PF (Federal Police) on the night of this Wednesday (5.Apr.2023) in São Paulo after testifying for more than 2 hours about the case of Saudi jewels. The military is accused of trying to rescue the objects seized by the Federal Revenue Service. Also on the afternoon of this Wednesday, but at the headquarters of the corporation in Brasília, the former president testified for 3 hours.