Hala Al Khayyat (Abu Dhabi)

During the past year, the Abu Dhabi City Municipality carried out 9,650 inspection visits targeting workers’ housing and construction sites, in addition to on-site inspection visits.

The municipality explained, according to recently announced statistics, that it carried out, during the past year, 960 inspections of workers’ housing within the scope of its work, including temporary housing and companies providing services in these housing, with the aim of raising the level of awareness of environmental, health and safety requirements in workers’ housing, and raising awareness of the necessity of Commitment to environmental, health and safety requirements, in terms of fire protection and alarm systems, firefighting, first aid room equipment, cleanliness of the residence and waste management therein, as well as regular maintenance of facilities in the residence, and the availability of an approved and valid license for temporary housing. The municipality carries out these campaigns periodically throughout the year to ensure the provision of appropriate housing for workers, even if it is temporary housing, to ensure the availability of healthy, comfortable housing for workers that helps them renew their activity, and maintain the efficiency of their bodies and general health.

The municipality urges building and construction companies and companies providing services in these housing units to commit to providing appropriate housing for workers, in order to preserve their safety and health, and to promote human values, which are a top priority in the United Arab Emirates.

Last year, the municipality carried out 3,752 inspections on construction sites, through which it aims to enhance the safety of workers on construction sites, and protect community members in neighboring buildings from neglected fences, as well as highlighting to contractors, consultants and workers on sites the necessity and importance of the safety of temporary fences, both for workers inside. The construction site, or the local community surrounding the site, and adherence to best practices applied in the building and construction sector.

The campaigns include ensuring that construction sites adhere to the safety requirements for temporary fences, including ensuring that temporary fences are valid, that there is a license to install a temporary fence, ensuring that periodic maintenance is carried out on temporary fences, ensuring that the fence or external areas are not defaced without a permit, and ensuring the safety of buildings. Neighborhood and passers-by.

With regard to on-site inspection visits, the municipality carried out 4,938 inspection visits last year, with the aim of ensuring The need to adhere to the best practices applied in the building and construction sector.