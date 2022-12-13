With videoSports reporter Noa Vahle dived into her hotel bed yesterday with a smile on her face. She got into the SBS 6 program The orange winter one compliment after another. A joke about her boyfriend Tim caused a burst of laughter in the studio.

Linda de Mol’s daughter said from Qatar, where she reports on the World Cup, that she was impressed by the press conference that was given in the run-up to the Argentina-Croatia match. “It was a kind of cinema hall, three rings. So many people! I ended up with a third row seat. Held my hand in the air the whole time, not allowed to ask a question.”

After her analysis, it was the turn of René van der Gijp, who made no secret of his admiration for the only 22-year-old presenter. “I think this girl is doing so well at that age. She has a pleasant appearance and a pleasant voice.” Presenter Wilfred Genee agreed, as 908,000 viewers saw. “She enjoys it. With that thumbs up.” See also Ferrari F50

Noa Vahle can appreciate the humor of the Oranjewinter trio. © SBS



,,Of course I also think that Noa is doing great”, Johan Derksen added with a laugh. Noa responded calmly. “I can handle it again. I’m going to bed.” Derksen shouted that she shouldn’t do that with someone she met there. ,,Come on, she has a boyfriend man”, Genee shouted. “The boy is shocked when he hears this. He’s at home crying.”

According to Genee, Tim, the producer with whom Noa is together, is quite upset that his girlfriend is away from home for a month. “Yes, he finds it difficult. But one more week”, said Noa, who wanted to close her item, but had to take one more dirty joke from Van der Gijp. ,,Yes, he has to hold his own microphone now.” Noa put her hands in front of her face in embarrassment. “Yes, sorry dear.”

Noa joined the Viaplay presentation team this year. Since last year she is also a reporter for Veronica. Noa’s father is TV director Sander Vahle, with whom Linda de Mol was together for over twelve years. With him she had Noa and Julian (25). See also Bangladesh | The death toll in the Bangladesh boat accident rose to over fifty

© DeFodi Images via Getty Images



Also listen to the AD Media Podcast below or subscribe via Spotify or itunes. Find all our podcasts at ad.nl/podcasts.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below: