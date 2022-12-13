Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Wednesday December 14, 2022 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his predictions on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai broadcasts such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts that are then reported online by various newspapers. What do the stars predict for tomorrow? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrowWednesday December 14, 2022, for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online:

ARIES

Dear Aries, slowly the sky is clearing up for you too. Couple relationships remain difficult, but don’t get caught up in the frenzy of solving everything suddenly. As far as work is concerned, perhaps everything is going on with little news, but don’t despair, changes are coming soon. You are almost there.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Wednesday 14 December 2022), try to open up to the world, don’t close yourselves, otherwise you won’t be able to find the opportunities you hope for and least of all your soulmate. As for the work, the news is about to arrive, but you’ll have to wait a little longer.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, let go of the disappointment caused by the behavior of a person from whom you expected much more. Look around you, there may be a love you keep ignoring. Work? Professionally everything is going in the best way, this is a positive moment.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, you need to be able to trust the person next to you and you will see that they will not disappoint you. As far as work is concerned, the time has come to demand something more.

LION

Dear Leos, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Wednesday 14 December 2022), be careful of the choices you are making in the sentimental field, clandestine stories can bring a breath of fresh air, but also trouble. Lots of trouble. As far as work is concerned, be very concrete and resolute. The job prospects that will open up to you in the short term will be extremely positive.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, a day awaits you in which you will have to enjoy the tranquility, do not create useless discussions. Try to keep calm at work, only in this way will you be able to deal with the hitches that will arise.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TOMORROW, DECEMBER 14, 2022, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow, is Gemini: look around you! Work? Professionally everything is going well.

TOMORROW’S FORECAST FOR LIBRA, SCORPIO, SAGITTARIUS, CAPRICORN, AQUARIUS AND Pisces

THE HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK