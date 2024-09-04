Idea Factory International announced that pre-orders for the physical editions of 9 RIP For Nintendo Switch. Inside the company website It will be possible to pre-order the game in three different editions: the Day One Editionthe Aroma Edition and the Limited Edition.

Let’s find out all the differences.

Day One Edition (€69.99)

a copy of the game with reversible cover

an acrylic stand

a set of 9 character cards

a fabric poster

an exclusive Trading Card

…all enclosed in a collector’s box

Aroma Edition (€84.99)

a copy of the game with reversible cover

Dark Sweet Dreams Aroma Diffuser

an acrylic stand

a set of 9 character cards

a fabric poster

an exclusive Trading Card

…all enclosed in a collector’s box

Limited Edition (€89.99)

a copy of the game with reversible cover

a hardcover artbook

a set of Audio Drama

the Magatama necklace

Yukimaro’s Fan

an exclusive Trading Card

…all enclosed in a collector’s box

Source: Idea Factory International