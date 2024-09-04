Idea Factory International announced that pre-orders for the physical editions of 9 RIP For Nintendo Switch. Inside the company website It will be possible to pre-order the game in three different editions: the Day One Editionthe Aroma Edition and the Limited Edition.
Let’s find out all the differences.
Day One Edition (€69.99)
- a copy of the game with reversible cover
- an acrylic stand
- a set of 9 character cards
- a fabric poster
- an exclusive Trading Card
- …all enclosed in a collector’s box
Aroma Edition (€84.99)
- a copy of the game with reversible cover
- Dark Sweet Dreams Aroma Diffuser
- an acrylic stand
- a set of 9 character cards
- a fabric poster
- an exclusive Trading Card
- …all enclosed in a collector’s box
Limited Edition (€89.99)
- a copy of the game with reversible cover
- a hardcover artbook
- a set of Audio Drama
- the Magatama necklace
- Yukimaro’s Fan
- an exclusive Trading Card
- …all enclosed in a collector’s box
Source: Idea Factory International
