KONAMI And Bloober Team have shared the official story trailer for the remake of SILENT HILL 2next one coming soon October 8th on PlayStation 5 and on PC via Steam.

Furthermore, the international press had the opportunity to try the game in preview, below the trailer you can find the gameplay of Famitsu, Ruliweb, IGN and more.

SILENT HILL 2 – Story trailer

Gameplay













Source: KONAMI away Gematsu