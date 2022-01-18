Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Department of Social Support Centers in the Community Security Sector of the Abu Dhabi Police dealt with 8,634 consultations and social cases, including family disputes, misdemeanors, threats and blackmail issues, and others, after providing psychological and social support and providing advice and awareness to individuals to avoid negative behaviors and establish harmony, during 2021.

Brigadier Saeed Hamad Al Kaabi, Director of the Centers Department, explained that 30 types of various issues and social cases falling within its competences, related to enhancing community and family security, are dealt with before reaching the executive and judicial authorities through the management centers in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra, or by communicating with the website. Abu Dhabi Police, in cooperation with internal and external partners.

He pointed out that the centers respond to telephone consultations at the hands of their experienced and trained social workers in psychology, sociology and law, as part of Abu Dhabi Police’s efforts to enhance the community environment for family stability and find solutions to all challenges in dealing with the public, especially in light of the Corona pandemic.

He stated that 37,421 people benefited from the courses, awareness campaigns, workshops, lectures, councils and specialized forums implemented by the 375 centers, especially through social media, which witnessed great interaction from the public.

The centers play a leading role in resolving disputes and issues that do not require legal intervention. They work within three main axes, which are dealing with minor issues, such as violence and family disputes, disputes between neighbors, disputes at school, and disputes between adolescents. As for the second axis, it provides support, Psychological and social aspects of crime victims, especially for women and children, while the third axis relates to crime prevention.

Activities and initiatives focused on child protection

Abu Dhabi Police implements many activities and initiatives that focus on protecting children and preserving their rights, noting that the child is one of the building blocks of a strong and balanced society, which our wise government seeks to consolidate through laws and legislation.

Part of one of the sessions that focused on protecting children from dangers (from the source)

She pointed out that child care and protection from dangers is among the priorities of the competent authorities in the country, considering the Wademah law, regulations and social initiatives, among the important achievements that guarantee him protection from all manifestations of neglect, exploitation, abuse, and any physical or psychological violence, through An integrated system of care and support under the supervision of social specialists.

She pointed to the role of social support centers in providing a safe environment for children and those in custody, in cooperation with the Family Development Foundation and the concerned authorities, and their focus on promoting awareness and education in providing care and attention to children through initiatives and campaigns on various occasions, which contributes to the consolidation of positive values ​​that promote proper care for children in An environment that motivates them to develop their potential and abilities and discover their creative talents.

Your advice is in good hands

Abu Dhabi Police called on the public to benefit from the social counseling service by communicating with the social support centers in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra. The service aims to communicate with all segments of society and provide advice to help them resolve disputes and issues that do not require legal intervention.

She explained that the service comes within the efforts to develop police work, provide appropriate solutions, provide the necessary support for various cases, deal with them professionally, develop solutions that suit problems, and provide full advice and guidance.

She confirmed that the service can be benefited by visiting the centers or communicating by phone on the number of the Social Support Center in Abu Dhabi 026573666, the Social Support Center in Al Ain 037151555 and the Social Support Center in Al Dhafra 028084000 to cooperate on finding solutions to social problems and negative phenomena, explaining that consultations are provided free of charge by cadres. Trained, qualified and experienced in solving societal problems, keen to implement regulations and laws with a precise security system and by following advanced best practices.

A girl was subjected to electronic blackmail and was given full support

Rescuing a girl from an “electronic extortion” operation

Abu Dhabi Police warned of electronic blackmail operations from the reality of a real story of a girl who was blackmailed, as she explained that she met a person through social media and the relationship developed through sending photos and videos, after a period of time this person began to practice many types of pressures and threats, so that It affected her life greatly, and began to threaten in terms of material and social aspects, up to the threat of death, in return for going out with him and continuing the relationship. She stated that her psychological condition had begun to deteriorate dramatically, and her relationship with her family had changed, and she had become introverted and withdrawn, and she was absent from her work, and she was unable to lead her life normally.

She added: After a period of time, my co-worker noticed some changes in me and my absence from work, so she advised me to go to the Department of Social Support Centers in Abu Dhabi Police, as they are the competent authority to deal with such cases. And complete confidentiality in solving the problem.

Efforts to create a bright future for generations

Abu Dhabi Police called on families to cooperate with the concerned authorities in providing protection for children from all forms of dangers, making children happy, discovering their talents and abilities, and providing them with a safe environment. She emphasized her interest in educating all segments of society on children’s rights and their guarantee, and valued the great efforts of the state in caring for children from the stage of guaranteeing basic rights to the stage of empowerment and creating a bright future for future generations.

Safety adventures to prevent bullying

The Department of Social Support Centers in Abu Dhabi Police urged families to download the virtual reality game (safety adventures) for their children, explaining that it is a smart interactive electronic game that teaches children the skills of coexistence and tolerance with all races, religions and nationalities in peaceful ways, and instills life skills in the hearts of children.

She explained that the safety adventure game enhances awareness for children about dealing with the phenomenon of bullying through the four characters of the game, namely (Salem, Salama, Amal and Mars), who send a message of tolerance and coexistence in our beloved country, through which a set of questions are asked in the form of different stages explaining the concept of bullying and ways of prevention. from him.

She stated that the characters (Salem and Salama) were inspired by the heritage of the UAE and the character (March and Hope) from the vision of the Emirates, where children can choose the appropriate character for them and compete to climb a space probe in an entertaining way and in the space environment in a three-dimensional manner according to the mechanics of the ladder and snake game.

According to the game, the child is considered a winner when he reaches the 100th step, and the game is scheduled to contain several interactive games in the future to contribute significantly to enhancing the concept of protecting and safety of the child from any risks that he may face at home, neighborhood, school and club. She explained that the game, which was implemented in cooperation with the Saif bin Zayed Academy for Security and Police Sciences, is the first of its kind in the security and social field, and enhances children’s awareness of the phenomenon of bullying, how to deal with it and ways to report, and it can be downloaded from the apple store

She drew attention to the police leadership’s interest in providing the best services with the highest quality standards for all segments of the public, and harnessing modern technologies and information technology to enhance the positive communication and communication process, and make it more flexible and able to adapt to new changes.

30 types of issues and social situations

Major Ohoud Khamis Al Kaabi, from the Department of Social Support Centers at Abu Dhabi Police, confirmed that the social support centers in the community security sector in Abu Dhabi Police dealt with many issues and social cases, including family disputes, delinquency, and other incidents, after providing psychological and social support and providing advice and awareness to individuals to avoid Negative behaviors, bring harmony.

Al Kaabi indicated that the centers deal with more than 30 types of various issues and social situations that fall within their competencies, related to enhancing community and family security, before reaching the executive and judicial authorities, through their centers in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra or the Abu Dhabi Police website. As the centers respond to telephone consultations by their experienced and trained social workers in psychology, sociology and law, as part of Abu Dhabi Police’s efforts to enhance the community environment for family stability, which is positively reflected on our security process. The centers play a leading role in resolving disputes and issues that do not require legal intervention, and their duties also raise awareness of community members, participate in conferences and contribute to raising legal and community awareness.

Al-Kaabi added that she undertakes work within three main axes, which are to address simple issues, such as violence and family disputes, disputes between neighbors, disputes at school, and conflicts between adolescents. The second axis provides psychological and social support to crime victims, especially for women and children, while The third axis concerns the prevention of crime.