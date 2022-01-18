Taha Haseeb (Abu Dhabi)

The meeting of the Higher Committee of the “Emirates Thinkers” project, which was held at the headquarters of the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research, yesterday, Tuesday, is the first after the launch of the project on January 4. The meeting was an opportunity to explore the views of the members of the committee, and to find out the details of the project. Dr. Sultan Muhammad Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research, thanked the wise leadership for their unlimited support for the project, describing the latter as a bridge between UAE thinkers, national institutions and media institutions, and that “UAE Thinkers” is a project from the homeland and for the country, and a platform for the research output of UAE thinkers. It also aims to encourage the young thinkers of tomorrow. Dr. Ibtisam Al Tunaiji, the supervisor of the “Emirates Thinkers” project, confirmed that there are two types of membership within the framework of the project: first: thinkers and researchers, and secondly: the membership of the “Thinkers of Tomorrow” from young people, and there are four categories for the project: academics, researchers, youth and the experienced category.

Al-Ittihad met with a group of members of the higher committee of the project to highlight its importance and the visions on which it is based. Encouraging him to write and appear in the media. Al Hammadi added: The Emirati experience is a tributary of the human experience in the world, but it lacks media exposure. Al Hammadi believes that through the Scientific Committee, we encourage Emirati thinkers to highlight their thought and knowledge through publication, in cooperation with the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research, and also motivate them to participate in seminars related to issues of economic and scientific interest to the UAE. The UAE has recently launched scientific programs to explore space In the field of biological sciences, epidemic control, public health and energy.

Emirati eyes

Dr. Abdul-Khaleq Abdullah pointed out that the Emirati model, which has developed during the past fifty years, has become the subject of international academic interest, an interest we see in theses for a doctorate degree, to research a question that leads to: How was the UAE distinguished? The “Emirates Thinkers” project answers this question, and searches for the thinker who leads the UAE’s development and knowledge model. Dr. Abdul-Khaleq pointed out that there is a difference between the other talking about the Emirati experience in development and the Emirati talking about the experience of his country through Emirati eyes.

Three Dimensions

Prof. Dr. Hassan Al Naboodah, Dean of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences at UAE University, emphasized that there are three basic dimensions that make the project an exceptional and pioneering national project in the history of the country. First: The timing of the launch in conjunction with the country’s celebrations of the fiftieth anniversary of the Union, which confirms the wise directives of the wise leadership to invest in the human mind, by discovering the creative and innovative energies of the Emirati human being and directing them towards serving the nation. Second: The extent of the care that the project receives from the wise leadership that places all state institutions, especially our institutes and universities, before their national and historical responsibilities in preserving the state’s leadership and distinction. The third dimension is based on the national responsibility of the academic elites through a national role that contributes to supporting the country’s progress and enhancing its progress.

A national reference for research

Al Naboodah stressed that the project is the first seed to launch a national reference for the research and studies carried out by citizens, which will provide an opportunity for those interested and specialists in studying the UAE to see more research content in a variety of disciplines. Also, through the project, the media can obtain accurate information that contributes to correcting many of the fallacies that are promoted from other sources. The project – according to Al Naboodah – is based on a scientific reference that adopts a clear methodology in scientific research.

Human capital

Dr. Ali Ahmed Al Ghafli, Vice Dean of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences at UAE University, stressed that the human development efforts that the state has witnessed during the past fifty years make the project a logical step, as the state has academic and intellectual cadres, and men and women with specialized expertise in all aspects of political and economic life. These people represent the human capital in our country, which aspires to achieve civilizational stability during the next fifty years. Al-Ghafli says: I do not imagine the possibility of achieving qualitative leaps in the economic and technical fields in the country without the optimal investment in the huge and diversified human capital in the UAE. Al-Ghafli praised the community’s response, which welcomed the project and expressed optimism about it. This welcome holds the male and female citizens involved in the project a double responsibility in order to contribute generously in providing their experiences, knowledge and ideas to enable our beloved country to achieve its goals in the coming decades. Al-Ghafli added that everyone is invited to contribute to the success of the project and to strive towards everything that would achieve the interest of future generations. This trend brings us – according to Al-Ghafli – to the “thinkers of tomorrow”, who enjoy a deep interest within the project, as human capital will be multiplied by investing in young people.

Media and experts

Hamad Al-Kaabi, Editor-in-Chief of Al-Ittihad, pointed out that the spaces provided by media platforms of all kinds bear with it a great responsibility… and the rapid changes that our world is witnessing place a joint responsibility on the media on the one hand and specialists on the other hand to carry out the awareness mission with clear determinants in line with the spirit of the times The pulse of the homeland and the needs of the community. The media is a link between the public and the decision maker, and between experts and their society. The stronger the communication between society and the elite of national experts, the more and more the collective awareness of the masses becomes immune to extremism, confusion and alienation from the outside.

Promoting the knowledge economy

Ali Al Ahbabi, Assistant Professor of Political Science at UAE University, indicated that the goal of the project is to enable the Emirati thinker to appear in the media, and to enhance his communication with state institutions, in a way that encourages the creation of a knowledge society that enhances the productivity of scientific research, in order to effectively contribute to the knowledge economy. and strengthening the soft power aspects.

Al-Ahbabi stressed that the partnership with the media – especially Al-Ittihad newspaper – contributes to creating supportive opportunities for the “thinkers of tomorrow” to present and show their intellectual contributions on the newspaper’s pages and various platforms, and this in itself constitutes a great motivator for young people to join this project.

Dr. Khalifa Ali Al Suwaidi, a member of the Higher Committee of the “Emirates Thinkers” project, explained that there are two objectives of the project, the first of which is to collect the Emirati research output on one platform, and the second: training young cadres to become in the future among the intellectual elites.