The company said that total revenues recorded strong growth, reaching 1.02 billion dirhams (equivalent to 280 million dollars), compared to 761 million dirhams during the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 34 percent.

In a related context, total shareholder equity increased to 13.16 billion dirhams, compared to 12.28 billion dirhams during the same period of 2022.

While the group succeeded in maintaining the stability of the total value of its assets at 20.96 billion dirhams.

Commenting on the results, Khalid Bin Kalban, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the company, said that Dubai Investments continues to achieve strong and sustainable results, supported by the group’s strategic initiatives.

He added: “In light of the strong growth witnessed by the UAE economy in general, the strong upward trajectory and the steady growth in the real estate sector, Dubai Investments has succeeded in strengthening its strategic location and position, which would constitute an enabling factor to take advantage of these favorable conditions.”