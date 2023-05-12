Criminal suspicions | The couple is suspected of pimping Thai people for years

Thai tenants sold sex services in the premises rented by the suspected couple.

Police suspects a Finnish-Thai couple of running a matchmaking business in six locations in Finland since 2014.

The national human trafficking crime team of the Helsinki police completed the investigation of a suspected aggravated prostitution crime, which was transferred to the prosecutor’s district of Western Finland for prosecution, the police announced on Friday.

The police suspect that pairing took place in commercial apartments in Joensuu, Kuopio, Mikkeli, Jyväskylä, Kokkola and Seinäjoki. The main tenant of the business premises was a 57-year-old woman who is suspected of subletting Thai massage business premises. The duration of the fixed-term leases ranged from a few weeks to a month.

The tenants were from Thailand, the police say. They sold sex services on the premises, from which the suspected couple received a financial benefit.

“The suspects knew that sex trade was practiced in the apartments. We also suspect that they helped some of the interested parties in making sales announcements on sex-selling websites,” says the director of the investigation, the crime commissioner, in the press release. Hannu Kortelainen.

The preliminary investigation found no indications that the women were forced or tricked into sex work.

In addition to the 57-year-old woman, the suspect is a 60-year-old person, the police say.