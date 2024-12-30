The slow arrival of aidsin general, for those affected by dana in the province of Valencia, in the particular case of farmers and ranchers, it is not even going to be delayed because in its wide most are excluded. Since the requirements imposed by the Government do not cover part-time producers and retirees, more than 80% are left out.

Direct and minimum payments of 5,000 euros They already have this double condition, as reported by the Valencian Association of Farmers (AVA-Asaja), while the funds for farms that suffered losses of more than 40% compared to their average income in recent years – according to Agroseguro’s experts – have a maximum limit of 20,000 euros. Both subsidies are cumulative, but Pedro Sánchez’s Executive had announced up to 150,000 euros of coverage, only that this more generous figure is only reserved for companies with a volume of business of more than two million annually, when the vast majority do not reach it.

Faced with these more stingy perspectives for recovery, especially with this direct aid of 5,000 euros, the president of this agricultural organization, Christopher Aguadohas demanded Government that “do not discriminate to any producer who has suffered the ravages of the storm, the workers of other sectors who dedicate part of their time to cultivating fields and, above all, retired “Who maintain the family farm because they do not have generational change, deserve a prize.” Regarding other financing, he regrets that “limiting the ‘minimis’ complementary aid to a ceiling of 25,000 euros is derisory “Given the magnitude of investments required by farms that have been dragged down or even disappeared, it is a joke.”

Excluded municipalities

Apart from this problem, since The Llauradora Union i Ramadera point out that the “coordination” between the central and regional administrations fails to the point that the Generalitat Valenciana added ten municipalities to the list of those affected by the flood that the Government ignored and did not finance.









These exclusions are found in the province of Castellonwhere heavy rains caused damage in the countryside even if the catastrophe did not claim lives. Carles Peris, general secretary of La Unió, has demanded the «urgent» modification of this regulation because otherwise «there will be people who will remain without can rebuild his activity agrarian, so it is essential to avoid inequalities and reactivate the sector. The Ministry’s overall allocation amounts to 12 million euros for infrastructure and, for now, the list of towns that were missing from Valencia was expanded.

Outside the agrarian sphere, economic aid is being channeled more quickly to the victims from outside the institutions and bureaucracy. “In AVACU We are aware that there is aid from private initiativefrom companies, which have reached those affected, although part is still in the hands of the city councils and they have not published the bases of how to distribute it,” they have stated from this entity.

As for “those of the Generalitat Valenciana, they are arriving and are being entered little by little, while the resolutions of the Insurance Consortium to set compensation for damaged houses and cars, the same, slowly», they have detailed from the Valencian Association of Users and Consumers. As for state subsidies, “there seems to be less evidence that they are arriving,” they added.

Other testimonies at street level, with the perception transmitted by the neighbors, such as the impression of the mayor of Sedaví, José Cabanes, They point out that “public aid was good at first, but then there was a stop and the reasons are not known.” From Catarroja, Alvaro Pagan He relates that his partner’s parents, from Catarroja, “have received aid from Juan Roig and Amancio Ortega, while they have not received anything from the Government and the Valencian Community”, in line with other acquaintances in his environment.

Out of the one hundred million: “It is discriminatory”

A reflection of this greater agility from the field of donations can be seen in the complaint of the mayors of four municipalities –Quart de Poblet, Loriguilla, Riba-roja and Vilamarxant– for their exclusion from the list of beneficiaries of the one hundred million euros donated by the Foundation Amancio Ortega.

From this entity, they told them that the money is sent to the towns that the Valencia Provincial Council has indicated to them, for which they announced yesterday that they have requested a meeting «urgent» with the president of the provincial institution in order to correct it, who will receive them on January 8.

This injection is intended for those who have suffered losses of homes, furniture, belongings, appliances, vehicles or have been left without their source of income. «It is a attitude absolutely discriminatory», these mayors protested yesterday in a joint statement, pointing out that other less affected municipalities are among those included. In any case, the foundation assured that the list can be expanded.