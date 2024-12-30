Follow the Premier League football match between Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion live
Generated by BeSoccer
The meeting Aston Villa – Brighton & Hove Albion of the Premier League, which is played at Villa Park at 8:45 p.m. can be seen live through
DAZN, DAZN 3
and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.
Aston Villa – Brighton & Hove Albion
Classification and statistics between Aston Villa – Brighton & Hove Albion
Aston Villa comes to the match after having faced each other the day before the
Brighton & Hove Albion
while Brighton & Hove Albion played their final Premier League match against
Aston Villa
. He Aston Villa currently occupies the position number 9 of the Premier League with 29 points, while their rival,
Brighton & Hove Albionoccupies the place 10 with 27 points.
The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Premier League matches of the day, Aston Villa’s schedule, Brighton & Hove Albion’s schedule and Premier League statistics. You can also check the Premier League standings.
Show comments
{“allowComment”:”allowed”,”articleId”:”article-10239881″,”url”:”https://www.lavanguardia.com/deportes/futbol/2024 1230/6063/aston-villa-brighton-hove-albion-premier-league-ca-en-directo-ctx.html”,”livefyre-url”:”article-10239881″}
Loading next content…
#Aston #Villa #Brighton #Hove #Albion #football #match #Matchday #live
Leave a Reply