The Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation expects a reduction in prices for eggs in retail chains in the near future

The Russian Ministry of Agriculture expects a reduction in egg prices in retail chains in the near future. This was stated by Deputy Minister Maxim Titov, writes TASS.

According to him, the cost of eggs from producers over the past two weeks has decreased by 2.5 percent in the first category and by 4.2 percent in the second. “We expect a decline in retail chains in the near future,” predicted a representative of the Ministry of Agriculture.

He noted that the department keeps special control over the situation with prices for socially important products and is taking all measures to stabilize the cost of eggs.

On January 3, the first batch of Turkish eggs (more than 300 thousand pieces) arrived in Russia. In order to reduce prices on the domestic market for a popular product, the Russian government has zeroed out duties on the import of chicken eggs from abroad. The measure was introduced for a period from January 1 to June 30, 2024.