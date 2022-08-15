If you’re feeling depressed, it can be helpful to try some of these strategies from https://www.jokaroom.net/en/real-money-casinos/.

1. Build a Support Network

One of the most important things you can do to help yourself with depression—other than medication and therapy—is to develop strong social support. For some, this may mean forging stronger ties with friends or family. Knowing you can count on supportive loved ones to help can go a long way toward improving your depression. For others, a depression support group can be key. It may involve a community group that meets in your area or you might find an online support group who meets your needs.

2. Reduce Your Stress

When you’re under stress, your body produces more of a hormone called cortisol. In the short term, this is a good thing because it helps you gear up to cope with whatever is causing the stress in your life. Over the long run, however, it can cause many problems for you, including depression. The more you use techniques to reduce stress, the better because it will reduce your risk of becoming depressed.

3. Improve Your Sleep Hygiene

Sleep and mood are intimately related. A 2014 study found that 80% of people with major depressive disorder experience sleep disturbances. But, you might feel like you just can’t fall asleep. Or perhaps you struggle to get out of bed because you feel exhausted all the time. Only use your bed for sleep and sexual activity. Doing work in bed, or even in your bedroom, can cause you to associate your bed with stress, rather than relaxation.

4. Improve Your Eating Habits

Research continues to find clear links between diet and mental health. In fact, there have been so many studies that have shown improving nutrition can prevent and treat mental illness that nutritional psychiatry is becoming mainstream. There are many brain-essential nutrients that can affect depression. For example, a 2012 study found that zinc deficiency is associated with symptoms of depression. But before you make any major changes to your diet or begin taking vitamins or supplements, talk with your physician.

5. Learn How to Stop Negative Thoughts

Depression doesn’t just make you feel bad, it can also cause you to think more negatively. Changing those negative thoughts, however, can improve your mood. Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) is a type of therapy that works to alter common patterns of negative thinking called cognitive distortions in order to eliminate depression.6 There are also many self-help books, apps, and online courses that can help you learn how to change your unhealthy thinking patterns.

6. Beat Procrastination

The symptoms of depression, such as fatigue and difficulty concentrating, make procrastination tempting. It's important to set deadlines and manage your time well. Establish short-term goals and work hard to get the most important things done first. Each task you successfully complete will help you break through the habit of procrastination.

7. Get a Handle on Your Household Chores

Depression can make it difficult to complete household chores, such as doing the dishes or paying bills. But a pile of paperwork, a stack of dirty dishes, and a floor covered in dirty clothes will only magnify your feelings of worthlessness.