One could legitimately ask how it is possible that an Argentine, albeit of Italian origins, managed to build a company strongly rooted in the territory of the Motor Valley, starting from a place that is 360 kilometers from Buenos Aires. But if that Argentine is Horacio Pagani, then it is easy to convince himself that he could not fail to make it. Pagani’s tenacity is universally recognized: you can feel it when his cars pass by. The technique was forged in Lamborghini, but what counts, obviously, is how it got there, following the reverse path of fortune seekers. Instead of from Italy to Argentina, craving a new way of living as his ancestors originally from Appiano Gentile did, Horacio returned to Italy, arriving in Emilia through Juan Manuel Fangio.

The great driver, whose five world titles won are rubbing eyes (in an era where getting hurt while driving was basically the practice, and where dying was a possible eventuality at every lap of the track), helped Pagani find accommodation in Italy, thanks to several gracefully signed letters of recommendation. There would have been no way for the young Horacio to work in Ferrari or Lamborghini by showing up on the spot with the suitcases prepared for Casilda and without a shred of presentation. Effectively, why companies of that caliber should have hired a baker’s soneven if he was fond of cars from an early age thanks to specialized magazines (is it painful to hear today that journalism cannot feed dreams)?

In reality a little something in the curriculum, before the presentation of Fangio, Pagani had already taken steps to put it. At 12 he had started building model cars with materials found here and there. At the age of 20 he had tried his hand at creating a real Formula 3, which he raced in Argentina. In particular, it was precisely the materials that fascinated him: a peculiarity of his training course that led him, once in Lamborghini, to push particularly to use the latest technologies. The clash between his vision and tradition ultimately led to the creation of the Pagani brand.

When he arrived in Italy in 1982, Horacio Pagani was hired as a third level metalworker at Lamborghini in Sant’Agata Bolognese. Before setting up on his own with the founding of his car manufacturer in San Cesario sul Panaro, he worked with the Diablo, P140 and Countach Anniversary design groups.

“I was very lucky, when I was 11-12 I already had a great passion for cars and I was always there to draw. But I was in the middle of the Pampa, a very different place than for example in Turin. I had discovered Ferrari, Maserati and Lamborghini through a magazine, because there it would have been impossible to see one go by. I had the dream of arriving in Modena and working in that sector. After creating my first racing car, I got to know the members of the official Renault team, which had ties to Fangio. It was by asking him for help to get to Europe and work in Italy that it all began. He wrote five letters and sent them to Ferrari, De Tomaso, Lamborghini, Osella and Carlo Chiti, then to Alfa Romeo. So I was hired by Lamborghini“, Pagani said.