The Argentine team has already qualified for the World Cup in Qatar and the remaining qualifying matches will allow Lionel Scaloni to try out new variants.
We tell you who are the players who deserve a chance in the next call.
Manu Lanzini has an excellent moment at West Ham. He comes from converting a double and is at a great level. Every time he gets closer to the Selection
One of the best scorers of the moment. He has 12 goals in the Serie A season and can be a good alternative.
Emiliano Buendia is consolidating very well in the Premier League and making merits to be able to be in the National Team.
Lucas Ocampos lost ground in the National Team, but his good performances at Sevilla make him deserve another chance.
Marcos Senesi closed a great year at Feyenoord and began to be on the radar of great European teams. Milan is the main stakeholder. It can be an option for defense.
One of the best Argentine archers in Europe. It closed an excellent 2021 and has conditions to be.
Alexis Mac Allister is increasingly adapted to the Premier League and is one of Brighton’s figures. It could be a good option in the position that Giovani Lo Celso plays.
