Groguets and rojiblancos meet this Sunday in LaLiga matchday 20 with similar objectives. The premises are four units from the Champions League positions, which are closed precisely by the visitors, who will seek to stay there.
Villarreal and Atlético de Madrid will meet for the 42nd time in an official match in a duel historically dominated by the former, with 15 victories, 14 for the colchoneros and 12 draws. At the scorer level, the Valencians also take the cake by the minimum (57-56). In the yellow fiefdom, the capitalists have won in four of their 20 visits, with 10 times keeping the three points at home and six tables.
On which TV channel can I watch Villareal – Atlético?
In Spain It can be seen on Movistar LaLiga from 9:00 p.m.
In Mexico It can be seen on Sky HD from 2:00 p.m.
DIRECTV Sports will broadcast the meeting on Peru Y Colombia (14: 00h), Venezuela (15: 00h), chili Y Argentina (4:00 p.m.).
In U.S can be seen on ESPN in the time bracket between The Angels (12: 00h) and New York (3:00 p.m.).
How can I follow Villareal – Atlético in streaming?
In Spain It can be followed on the Movistar website and app.
In Mexico it can be followed on Blue To Go Video Everywhere.
In Latin America It can be followed on the DIRECTV Sports website and app and on Star +.
In U.S It can be followed on ESPN +.
Where will Villareal – Atlético take place?
The scene of the meeting will be the Estadio de la Cerámica, the usual fiefdom of the Yellow Submarine, with a capacity for 23,500 spectators. However, the outdoor capacity restrictions (75%) imposed by the Ministry of Health will allow a maximum of 17,625 seats occupied in the stands.
What was the last result between Villareal and Atlético?
The most recent confrontation between both teams was on August 29, 2021, on the third day of this edition of LaLiga. On that occasion, the Yellow Submarine took the lead twice, through Manuel Trigueros and Arnaut Danjuma, but Atlético de Madrid was able to draw (2-2) thanks to Luis Suárez and a goal from Aïssa Mandi in their own goal during injury time .
VILLARREAL
The people of Castellón come from having a good dynamic in LaLiga, with three consecutive victories, two of them against direct rivals such as Rayo Vallecano (2-0) or Real Sociedad (1-3). However, the surprise elimination (2-1) against Real Sporting de Gijón in the round of 32 forces to focus on not generating a losing streak.
Ties for fourth place as best local with FC Barcelona and RCD Espanyol, having achieved 20 points out of 30 possible. He is the best scorer against his fans (24) and the ninth that best fits (11), the same figure as the Catalans.
Unai Emery will not be able to count on Rubén Peña, Francis Coquelin, Paco Alcácer. Both Raúl Albiol and Étienne Capoue are warned and will miss the next match if they see a yellow card.
ATHLETIC OF MADRID
The rojiblancos ended a four-game losing streak in LaLiga, beating Rayo Vallecano (2-0) in the last match. In addition, they solved without problems (0-5) their Copa del Rey tie against Rayo Majadahonda.
He is the sixth best visitor, with 14 points out of 30 possible achieved to date. He is the second best scorer away from his stadium (17), behind Real Madrid (21). In addition, he is the seventh that best fits (16), along with Valencia.
Diego Pablo Simeone will not be able to count on Luis Suárez, José María Giménez, Stefan Savic or Héctor Herrera. In addition, Rodrigo De Paul and Felipe Augusto are warned and will miss the next match if they receive a warning.
VILLARREAL (1-4-4-2)
Gerónimo Rulli – Pervis Estupiñán, Pau Torres, Raúl Albiol, Juan Foyth – Manuel Trigueros, Vicente Iborra, Daniel Parejo, Yérémy Pino – Boulaye Dia, Gerard Moreno
ATLÉTICO DE MADRID (1-4-4-2)
Jan Oblak – Renan Lodi, Mario Hermoso, Felipe Augusto, Sime Vrsaljko – Yannick Ferreira Carrasco, Jorge “Koke” Resurrection, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Thomas Lemar – Joao Félix, Ángel Correa
The rojiblanco team will recover a large part of its strength for this contest after having to prepare games with many casualties. The emotional injection of overcoming the worst streak of consecutive defeats since El Cholo arrived and these important laps, invite us to think that Atlético de Madrid can start to get back on track.
Prediction: Villarreal 1 – 2 Atlético de Madrid
