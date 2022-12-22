The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation affirmed that establishments must provide all appropriate means of protection to protect their workers from the dangers of injuries and occupational diseases that may occur during work, pointing out that there are seven main obligations for the employer related to workplaces to ensure the safety and protection of workers.

The ministry stated that the list of seven obligations for a safe workplace includes not using work halls as temporary storage for raw materials, products, equipment and waste, leaving appropriate distances around machines or units, allowing workers to pass and perform work, and taking the necessary precautions to protect workers from the dangers of falling or objects. Fallen or any materials that have a harmful effect, as well as backfilling of swamps and exposed water bodies near the workplace or its facilities.

She pointed out that the list includes that the work buildings and tools are fire-resistant and conform to the approved specifications, in addition to the need for the floor of the workrooms to be level and free of potholes and obstacles, and suitable for the nature of the work.