He hadn’t even set foot in Ukraine again, after being welcomed as a hero by Joe Biden in the White House and as a bulwark of the free world in the American Congress, when Moscow’s wrath fell inexorably against Volodymyr Zelensky. “He is the son of a bitch of the West and therefore everything is allowed to him,” the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, attacked bluntly, a few hours after the president of Ukraine was greeted with applause, tears and standing ovations from US deputies and senators on Capitol Hill. A passionate speech lasting about twenty minutes during which Zelensky wanted to remind the Americans and the whole world that aid to Kiev “is not charity” but an investment in the future of democracy and global security. Subsequently, Vladimir Putin took the floor, who first of all promised an “antidote” against the Patriots granted by the USA to Ukraine, stating that these systems only prolong the conflict, then reiterated that Russia is ready to talks with Kiev to end the conflict and accused Ukraine of not. «All armed conflicts, one way or another, end with negotiations on a diplomatic track. And we have never refused”, “the sooner this awareness reaches those who oppose us, the better”, said Putin, who will sign a decree next week in response to the European price cap on oil. According to the White House, however, “there are currently no windows for discussions with Putin on how to end this war.”

Meanwhile, over 10,000 new graves have been identified in Mariupol, making the potential victims of the violent battles and deadly bombings in the tortured city squirt to more than 50,000. A meticulous investigation by the Associated Press leaves no doubt: satellite images of the last 8 months show 8,500 new graves in the Staryi Krym cemetery alone, to which are added three other burial fields, including the one created by the Ukrainians before the occupation. The total comes to 10,300 new burials. Based on these findings, it is estimated that the 25,000 official victims of the conflict could even be triple that.

Finally, yesterday, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced an upcoming trip to Ukraine: “I will speak to Zelensky to wish him well in the conditions in which they are and then to arrange this trip that I would like to make in the first months of next year”.

Key points Kiev: Russians in Mariupol demolish the Drama Theater Kiev: Russians in Mariupol demolish the Drama Theater «Russian occupiers demolished half of the Drama Theater in Mariupol». This was stated by the adviser to the exiled mayor Petro Andryushchenko, quoted by UNIAN. “Anger. Only anger,” added the mayor’s adviser. North Korea rejects allegations that it gave weapons to Russia North Korea’s foreign ministry has rejected allegations of alleged arms supplies to Russia. The South Korean news agency Yonhap reported it, citing a statement from the ministry. “Reports on the supply of military cargo to Russia are fabricated,” the agency wrote, citing the ministry’s note.