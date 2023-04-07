A 66-year-old Florida motorist crashed her Rolls Royce into a backyard in Palm Beach and knocked over a $3 million coral art sculpture before crashing into a five-foot-high seawall.

Police said video of the incident shows the woman, who has yet to be identified, driving down wealthy Canterbury Lane on Friday night in her Rolls Royce, which can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The car suddenly enters a house, passes through the yard and knocks over the statue. It then collided with a small landscape fence and landed on the beach.

Photos released by the police show the expensive car suspended from the wall while its nose remained buried in the sand.

Police said the driver, a local resident, did not appear to be intoxicated at the scene of the incident and was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center for evaluation.

Authorities noted that the woman said she did not remember the moments leading up to the accident in the wealthy neighborhood.

The driver was promptly rescued by the fire department after the incident, and police said no further injuries were reported.

According to a statement from the owner, who was also unidentified, the destroyed coral statue was valued at about $3 million.

Palm Beach Police declined to say whether or not charges had been filed against the driver and noted that an investigation is still ongoing.