The Serbian authorities are trying to maintain their neutrality with respect to the West and the Russian Federation, but they do not guarantee that this will be maintained. This was stated by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

“We can still maintain our independence, our military neutrality. Serbia does not want to join the NATO countries or those others – the CSTO or whatever. And while it works. Do we want to continue to be able to – I can’t swear to you about this and this is unrealistic, frivolous and irresponsible, ”he stressed in broadcast Serbian Radio and Television 7 April.

The Serbian leader also noted that the country is on the path of Europe and is trying to comply with it.

“We know how difficult the conditions are, especially in Kosovo, which we will talk about later, but we cannot do much without Europe <...> we do not have much choice and no other way,” Vučić said.

On April 5, the Serbian Ministry of Defense announced the Platinum Wolf joint military exercise with NATO countries. They will be held from 16 to 30 June. Their participants are the military from Serbia and the United States, as well as their counterparts from 10 other partner countries. Serbia has reportedly maintained a moratorium on international military exercises that it imposed after the outbreak of the Ukrainian conflict. The Platinum Wolf maneuvers were an exception. Russia will closely monitor the exercises.

Earlier, on March 24, the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov spoke on the topic of pressure from Western countries on states friendly to Russia. Thus, Moscow is sympathetic to the actions of the allies regarding the ban on circumventing anti-Russian sanctions. According to the press secretary, partner countries themselves talk about the threats they receive from Western countries for their unwillingness to introduce restrictive measures against the Russian Federation.

In early February, Vučić said that less than 43% of the Serbian population supported the country’s EU accession, although this is vital for the country, since, according to him, the European path means investment, living standards, wages and pensions.

At the end of January, the Serbian leader said that due to the conflict in Ukraine, Serbia was under attack from the West, which threatens the country with stopping European integration, stopping investments and sanctions.