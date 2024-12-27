Marc Giro opened his Late Xou in The 2 with a masterful monologuewhere responded to the haters of the program and of his person with grace and care. “I hear a lot that now you can’t say anythingand that before you could talk about everything,” he began his speech.

“When, during the Franco dictatorship or during the century of the Inquisition?” he asked. ironically. “Tell them that they are wrong and with examples,” he addressed them, with the hate messages that had reached him on the program’s public accounts on social networks.

It was showing several messages whose language was repulsive. “These messages they are sent to the program freely“Marc Giró recalled. “He is at the service of the Government,” he read. “In the CNI,” he responded sarcastically.

“You are fucking trash,” said another comment. “Other attack on freedom of expression“, Giró detailed. Thus, he read more than six comments. The last one, the most dangerous, given that it was a death threat: “As soon as I see him, I’ll break my head.”

“After that, It seems to me that in Spain you can say quite a few things“, he determined. “I don’t know before, but now you can say enough about everything, all the time and with enough freedom“, concluded his response to the messages.