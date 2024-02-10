Stoltenberg: “Trump? Born ready to defend every ally”

Former US President Donald Trump stated that “will encourage“Russia to attack any NATO member that fails to pay its bills as part of the Western military alliance (e.g. also Italy which is in arrears with payments to NATO). Trump he said, addressing the crowd at the rally in South Carolina, that he had once told a leader that he would not protect a nation that was behind on payments and that he would “encourage” attackers to “do whatever the hell they want.” The White House called the comments “appalling and shocking.”

“I said, 'Didn't you pay? Are you a criminal?'… 'No, I wouldn't protect you, on the contrary I would encourage them to do what they want. You have to pay.'” Trump said. A White House spokesperson said the former president “encourages invasions of our closest allies by murderous regimes” and the statement “endangers America's national security, global stability and our internal economy”.

Stoltenberg: Trump? Born ready to defend every ally – “NATO remains ready to defend all its allies. Any statement that talks about the possibility that member countries will not defend each other puts the security of all of us at risk, including that of the USA, and exposes American and European soldiers at increasing risks”. This is how NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg responded to Donald Trump's recent statements.