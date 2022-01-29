Cairo (Etihad)

Hair loss is one of the common problems that it is difficult to reach the root cause for each person individually, and experts revealed to the British “The Sun” magazine some unknown reasons for this:

1 – Excessive and long-term intake of vitamin A: it can cause hair loss, and although it is necessary to protect against diseases and infection and maintain the immune system and skin health, increasing its dose may cause hair follicles to grow very quickly, which leads to their loss In the end.

2 – Diseases of the skin and scalp: Many people do not pay attention to them and do not care about their treatment, which causes conditions such as rashes, fungi, psoriasis or dandruff, which eventually lead to hair loss.

3 – Not eating enough protein in the diet: Protein is a major source of energy and helps build muscle and repair cells. Adequate amounts of it can be obtained from animal products such as meat, seafood and eggs, as well as nuts and legumes.

4 – Iron deficiency in the body: especially when the hair loses its thickness more than usual, as iron deficiency leads to a decrease in the amount of oxygen in the blood that nourishes the skin and hair, which leads to dryness, damage and hair loss. It also causes a lack of energy, shortness of breath, pale skin and heart palpitations. Red meat, liver, and beans are good sources of iron, as are nuts, dried fruits and dark vegetables.

5- Excessive hair styling and pulling hard: In addition to using very hot straightening tools on a daily basis and for long periods of time, which leads to hair stress, damage and loss.

6- Lack of sleep: For many it is associated with mental exhaustion, tension and pallor of the skin, but what many do not know is that it also leads to hair loss, as fatigue causes the fall of its follicles.