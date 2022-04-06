The Department of Education and Knowledge announced that it has made 6 updates that will be implemented with the return of all students of private schools and partnership schools to their seats next Monday, including allowing entry to unvaccinated students aged 16 and over with a commitment to check every seven days, and that physical distancing is optional in the indoor and outdoor spaces in the school Obligating vaccinated students aged 16 years and over, teachers and employees to be examined every 14 days, and students under 16 years old to be examined every 30 days.

The rest of the updates included obligating students and the administrative and educational staff in schools who were in contact with positive cases to examine on the first and seventh days, and abolishing the requirements for closing classes, with closing schools only if 15% of those in the school were infected, in addition to obligating students to present a negative examination result valid for 96 hours. Before entering school on the first day.

The Department of Education and Knowledge sent a circular to private schools and schools of educational partnerships, containing a new package of mitigating measures for the next semester. These measures are the result of the great compliance recorded by the school community with the approved policies and procedures, which contributed to ensuring the health and safety of the school community and the Abu Dhabi community at large.

The Department of Education and Knowledge stressed that students of all academic levels must adhere to the classroom education model, starting from the next semester until the end of the academic year, with the exception of medical cases documented by an approved medical report. In this context, schools will have to provide the option of distance education exclusively in cases of school closure due to the repercussions of Covid-19, or for only two categories of students, which are “high-risk” medical cases, and students who show respiratory symptoms related to Covid-19.

physical distancing

The department indicated the abolition of the updated procedures that are mandatory for physical distancing in closed areas and inside classrooms at the beginning of the next semester, while continuing to make it mandatory to wear masks in closed places, with the exception of kindergarten students. Under this modernization, schools will be able to return to educational operations at full capacity, in a way that allows all students to return to their classrooms.

Return of unvaccinated students

The department pointed out that under the new amendments, unvaccinated students aged 16 and over will be able to return to the classroom education model for the first time, provided that they submit a negative test result every seven days, allowing all students the opportunity to continue their educational journey alongside their peers in the classroom.

Examination of contacts

And she stressed that, in accordance with the latest updates issued by the concerned government agencies, students, teachers and employees in contact are obligated to be examined on the first and seventh day or when symptoms appear on them. The Committee for the Management of Emergencies, Crises and Disasters caused by the Corona pandemic (Covid-19) in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi had canceled the quarantine requirements for students, teachers and employees in contact.

School closures

She pointed to easing the requirements for closing schools to ensure the continuity of students’ learning by the classroom education model, as the requirements for closing classes and large groups were abolished, and the school closure period would be reduced to three days only if the percentage of injuries among those in the school reached 15% at the same time, while allowing students Those who do not show any symptoms from returning to the classroom education model after the closure period, with a commitment to applying the examination system specific to those in contact, while the infected students continue to teach remotely until the completion of the isolation procedures required by health government agencies.

School entry procedures

The department informed the students’ families that they must present a negative COVID-19 test result (valid for 96 hours) before their children can enter school on the first day. Free examination is available for students at health centers for vehicle testing and some private medical centers, where parents can contact the nearest private health center and inquire about the availability of the free examination service. Students under the age of 12 can also choose to conduct a saliva test for free in the designated centers, which can be viewed on the department’s website.

Students aged 16 years and over, teachers, and vaccinated and exempt employees are required to take a screening test for the Covid-19 virus every 14 days and show the green traffic system to be able to enter the school, while students under 16 years old are tested every 30 days. The green traffic system for visitors continues, with non-vaccinated visitors obligated to submit a negative test result with a validity of not less than 48 hours.

Inspection visits

The department stressed the continuation of monitoring and evaluating the health situation in schools and coordinating with health authorities to ensure safety levels in the school community. Inspection and compliance teams will continue their periodic visits to assess the level of compliance with health and safety procedures. The department affirmed its commitment to closely monitor the health situation in the school community and its readiness to take any appropriate measures to ensure the health and safety of students.



