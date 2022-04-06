Real Madrid is preparing a pre-season match in Guadalajara and it would take place between a combined team of Atlas and Chivas.
They are already in talks to make this possible between directives and Emilio Butragueño so it would not be impossible to think that it could happen because Real Madrid has already toured North America, a place where the game could take place or even if the merengue team accepts in one of the stadiums in Guadalajara, with AKRON being the main candidate.
According to Azteca Deportes, the match that would bring together players from Atlas and Chivas to face the winningest team in the Champions League would cost 4 million Euros, so the ticket would not be cheap for those attending.
The talks are underway and we just have to wait for this great game to be held in Mexico to materialize because it would undoubtedly be something historic for Mexican soccer, even if it is only a preseason game, not everyone has the opportunity to play against the one who For many it is the best team in the world.
That if we would have to wait since it looks complicated to be carried out this year due to the tight time as a result of the World Cup in Qatar and that will mean that all the leagues have to pause before November, so one of the options is that do until next year.
