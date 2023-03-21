HS Turku | The ombudsman checked Baltic Princess: Obvious deficiencies in order supervision

The deficiencies may also apply to other ships, the release states.

Baltic Princess -obvious deficiencies have been observed in the ship’s order control activities. The matter became clear when the ship’s detention facilities were inspected in November last year by the ombudsman Petri Jääskeläinen by order of.

The inspection reveals, among other things, that the police have not inspected and approved the ship’s detention facilities. The order supervisor may only place the detainee in a facility that has been approved by the police.

The inspection shows that the police have also made requests to the ship’s staff asking the staff to take passengers into custody. The ship’s staff have informed about it. The ombudsman asks to find out what kind of detention requests the police have made to the staff and what regulations the requests were based on.

In inspection numerous deficiencies emerged, which “most obviously” concern other than just the inspected platform, according to the press release distributed by the ombudsman on Tuesday. The inspection carried out on November 7 was the first of its kind on passenger ships.

The deficiencies partly concerned the facilities of the Baltic Princess ship and the procedures to be followed there. Shortcomings have also been found in the way the police supervises activities and in the state of legislation. The ombudsman has taken as his own initiatives to investigate also police supervision in operation and the development of legislation.

The ombudsman has asked the ship’s owning company to announce its measures by December 15, according to the release.

Same the ship made headlines late last year, when a Finnish man in his twenties disappeared from the ship on November 18. The ombudsman’s inspection and the fall case are not related to each other.

Baltic Princess has been suspected of negligence in the case of the fall. Among other things, the Maritime Guard of Western Finland has told suspecting that rescue operations were not started on Baltic Princess without delay and properly.