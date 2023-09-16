













6 anime you should see if you are Mexican









Anime came to this part of the world especially with the rise of AstroboyAfter this and with current technological facilities, anime spread throughout the world. And, just as there are titles that are restricted to certain countries, there are others that cause an impressive sensation.

Now that we are in the national month, I would like to tell you about the most special ones for Mexicans. Without further ado, I leave you the list.

If you are Mexican, this anime selection will steal your sighs

Revenger

There is something that really moves Mexico, and throughout the territory: the pilgrimage to the Basilica of Guadalupe, every December twelfth. That’s how it is, The Guadalupe cult is a very marked spiritual issue for the Mexican.

And there is an anime that features a warrior who could feel the same devotion to the Virgin of Guadalupe, even in our version of the emerald green cloak with little stars and everything. So definitely, you might like this anime a lot. Ninja action and the little virgin, it even seems like a surreal delivery! Although André Bretón said it well, there is no place more surreal than Mexico itself.

Captain Tsubasa: Super Champions

Soccer is one of the most popular sports in Mexico. However, that is not only why you should watch this series if you are Mexican, but also because of the mastery of the dubbing.

The dubbing of Captain Tsubasa is considered exemplary due to the high quality of the good scriptand there is no better way to approach a work in another language, unless it has an excellent dubbing, little is said about the reception of the works when the dubbing is poor.

However, We must remember that the different languages ​​are a world in themselves; Dubbing is not criticized much because it is too difficult to do, However, when one is very brilliant, it is necessary to applaud him.

A good dubbing (or translation) can really make you connect with the worksand also, of course, hate them.

Blue Lock

If you are Mexican, this title will make you burn; The question of movement plus the aggressiveness of surpassing (and crushing a little) the other, is a football thing and in Mexico, football is passion.

Blue Lock It is one of the most popular sports anime installments in recent years, you will definitely love it. In addition, it has been so successful that its second season and a movie that will focus on a secondary character from the first season were even announced.

Ashita No Joe

Joe is the protagonist of one of the first spokon. The story follows a boxer, this sport is also very important in Mexico, although not as much as wrestling.

The boxer is an ex-convict who wants to be crowned in the field of intense sport, His fight will be complicated and his biggest opponent is the Mexican José Mendoza who, it should be noted, will be crowned in an acidic environment.

candy Candy

the anime of candy Candy It had an impressive reception in Mexico. Every Mexican knows why he likes it; and this goes from Terry’s toxic character (perhaps this character left us a whole generation of Mexican women who love toxic people because of him. Oh, and let’s remember Albertano’s look that seems to be infallible), to the narrative full of drama (very in keeping with the tragic novels of the 19th century) or simply because Candy is tough to crack.

Even now, candy Candy continues to generate many laughs and memes for Mexicans. It is an infallible title for us.

If you are Mexican, you must watch this anime, it is definitive.

JoJo’s

Since we are in the vibe of dramatic novels and violent but humorous events, JoJo’s could not be missed. Definitely, the carnival full of action, some viscera and dramatic narrative will devour your Mexa heart. Go ahead and see it.

The nerdy Mexican of different ages loves the following anime

Yes, yes, blah blah blah, that they are masterpieces, that they accompanied us in childhood, that they are art and not everyone understands it, that if Goku became a man or if the protagonist of Evangelion It’s you, right? Well, then I refresh you or remind you the anime that are essential to survive references, memes and intellectual and popular conversations in Mexico:

dragon ball

Evangelion

Mazinger Z

Astroboy

heidi

Knights of the Zodiac

sailor Moon

Rank ½

Pokemon

naruto

Which fandom of these anime do you belong to?

Did you know that these characters are Mexican?

Lucoa Quetzalcoatl Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon. She is the great Aztec goddess known as the feathered serpent. She is one of the most important figures in our cosmogony and in this series she is represented with all her playfulness, voluptuousness, kindness and power; and of course, she is a woman, just as she should have been!

However, Kobayashi’s Lucao is not the only one who has come out with blonde hair and huge eyes, also the saga of Fate: Babylonia has its own invaluable character.

A Quetzalcoatl a little more dominant than the previous one, but just as fair and sagacious.

Other anime characters that are Mexican:

Ricardo Espadas Super Champions He is Mexican.

So is José Mendoza, the opponent in Ashita no Joe.

Chad bleach He is Mexican.

Peyote Diaz from Shaman King.

Shin-chan “becomes nationalized” in Crayon Shin-chan: My Moving Story! Cactus Large Attack!

What are you going to do on your Mexican night? Will you watch any of the anime from the selection to feel like a proud Mexican who respects and values ​​diversity? I hope so.

