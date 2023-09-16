Nearly 400 Ukrainian children have returned to their country after being forcibly deported by Russia or to the occupied territories, according to the Orphans Feeding Foundation. On Saturday, September 16, a group of children spoke about their experiences in front of the authorities in the Netherlands. Ukraine claims that 20,000 have been taken without their consent or that of their families. On the other hand, Russia reported having shot down two Ukrainian drones and Ukraine announced that it was able to intensify attacks.

“We didn’t want to go there, but we had no choice. They fed us four times a week. We spent time in our rooms or playing on the phone. They let us go out for one hour a day, and not every day. There was nothing we could do,” Iván explained to Reuters.

Ivan, 17 years old, is one of the 400 Ukrainian minors who managed to return to Ukraine after being forcibly deported by Russia. Along with five other children, he was in The Hague on September 16, following the launch this week of the ‘ Bring Kids Back UA’ (Bring Back the UA Children), from Russia or the occupied territories, to Ukraine. It is a project of the NGO ‘Orphans Feeding Foundation’, based in the Netherlands, supported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

kyiv estimates that nearly 20,000 Ukrainian children have been removed from the territory without their consent, that of their families or their legal guardians.

Moscow has repeatedly denied forcibly deporting Ukrainian children, saying it found only a small group of children in an orphanage and tried to accommodate as many as possible with relatives in Russia.

However, the International Court of Justice issued an arrest warrant against Vladimir Putin on March 17, accusing him of the war crime of illegally deporting children from Ukraine to Russia since the beginning of the invasion on February 24, 2022. The envoy of Moscow at the United Nations reacted by saying that Russia did not prevent children from contacting their family and friends, no matter where they lived, and that parents could apply for reunification.

Ivan and Maksym, 16 each, are two orphaned children who studied and lived in one of the boarding schools of the Mariupol Technical School. When the building was bombed by Russia in March, and they ran out of food and water, they fled on foot to a neighboring town.

“When we arrived, we went to the hospital, because there was nowhere else to go. We said we were orphans, and they informed the hospital in Donetsk (Russian-occupied territory). Child protective services came and asked us where our parents were. So they took us,” Maksym told Reuters.

Ivan added that there were 31 children in hospital number 5 in Donetsk, and that most took the offer to go to Russia, where they were promised comforts. Ivan and Maksym say that when they began to lose hope of returning home, they received SIM cards from the mayor of Donetsk, which allowed them to call their main teacher, Anton Bilai, who had been trying to reach them for weeks.

Bilai, now their legal representative under Ukrainian law, traveled for three days and traveled 4,000 kilometers to find them again. “They were the first children returned from occupied territory,” she said. “Before the war… they were orphans. All I can say is that they are my children now.”

Ivan hardly remembers Bilai’s arrival. “He was barely awake so he didn’t understand what was happening… He is my superhero,” he declared.

Ukrainian children Kira and Sashko, who returned home after being taken to Russian-controlled territory, and outgoing Foreign Minister Hanke Bruins Slot, react during a meeting at the Children’s Book Museum in The Hague, Netherlands, 14 September 2023. © REUTERS – PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW

Iván, Makym and four other children shared their experiences with the authorities of the Netherlands and Ukraine with the aim of promoting international actions.

It is important to tell the world that Russia is stealing our children. We need them to be returned as soon as possible, said the boy Maksym after meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, Hanke Bruins Slot.

“It breaks your heart to hear their stories,” said Dutch politician Bruins Slot, who promised to send rapid DNA tests to Ukraine to accelerate reunifications between children and their families.

Ukrainian forces and their drone attacks

The Russian Defense Ministry said on September 16 that its air defenses shot down two Ukrainian drones aimed at the Kaluga and Tver regions, which surround Moscow.

On September 15, Ukrainian Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov assured Reuters that Ukraine is capable of increasing its drone attacks on Russian warships.

“There will be more drones, more attacks and fewer Russian ships. That’s for sure,” said the minister, who has played a central role in developing the drone production industry in Ukraine.

This week, Ukraine launched several missile and marine drone attacks against the Russian fleet in the Black Sea, towards and around Crimea, a peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014. Previously, the country did not comment on attacks on military targets. This time, Ukraine took responsibility, in what Reuters analysts interpret as a sign of greater confidence.

Russia acknowledged that Ukrainian missile strikes damaged a warship and a submarine this week, but says it dodged marine drone attacks.

Image taken by drone on September 6, 2023. Destroyed houses are seen during the battle between Russia and Ukraine in Adriivka, Donetsk region. © AP – Evgeniy Maloletka

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in turn claimed, on September 15, to have retaken Andriivka, a town near Bakhmut. AP describes it as a small territorial advance, part of a counteroffensive marked for the moment by some victories without major changes.

The recapture of the town would allow the Ukrainian Forces to maneuver more easily in the area of ​​Bakhmut, a city on the front line of the war. The battle for control of the city has been the longest of the war in Ukraine: after eight months of fighting, Russian forces led by the Wagner Group took the city in May.

Russia denies Ukrainian statements

One day after the capture of Andriivka, according to Ukrainian military leaders, the Russian Defense Ministry spoke out, denying Ukraine’s claim.

“On the Donetsk front the enemy persists in its plans to encircle Artyomovsk (Russian name for Bakhmut) and continues assault actions (…) trying unsuccessfully to expel the Russian forces from the towns of Andriivka and Klishchivka,” declared the Ministry.

From the Russian view, 34 Ukrainian attacks were repelled in the last week: kyiv would have had 1,700 military casualties and lost 16 tanks.

On Friday night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had confirmed the capture of Andriivka.

With Reuters, AP and EFE