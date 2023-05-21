Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

The Serbian Goran Tevgodic, the current coach of Ajman, has become the most prominent candidate to lead Al Nasr in the new season of the Professional League 2023-2024, to be one of the most important internal transfers, if the deal is completed, in the “Mercato Coaches”, which is expected to witness expected changes of up to 57% in terms of 8 clubs.

Goran, linked to his current contract with Ajman, which continues until June 2024, led the “Orange” in a successful season, during which the team scored 44 “record” points, which placed it in sixth place in the ranking, after it was competing in the “senior square” until the last rounds.

Juran, 51, has great experience in the league, as he led Ittihad Kalba, Bani Yas, Khorfakkan, Fujairah and Ajman, contrary to his previous Gulf experiences, most notably with the Kuwaiti national team, with which he was crowned with the title of “Gulf 20” in Yemen in 2010.

It is expected that the new season for professional competitions will witness drastic changes in terms of the technical staff, in light of the departure of a number of coaches from the scene, led by the Dutchman Marcel Kaiser, the coach of Al Jazira in the last four seasons, who was crowned with “Abu Dhabi Pride” in the league shield for the 2020-2021 season.

On the other hand, the Al Wasl administration is looking for a replacement coach for the Argentine Juan Pizzi, who took over the task of training the “emperor” in July 2022, after the club’s management announced that it would not renew with the 54-year-old coach, at a time when Al-Ahly’s youth fans were waiting for the “league champion” to be announced. A new coach to succeed the Portuguese Leonardo Jardim, who is a candidate for coaching in the Qatari League.

Mystery surrounds the fate of a number of other coaches at the level of the league, led by the Romanian Olario Kuzmin, the Sharjah coach, who led his team to crowning the titles of His Highness the President’s Cup and the Super Cup, and is currently competing for the title of “Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup”, while the Ukrainian Sergey Rebrov’s contract ends with Al Ain on June 30 next.

Abdulaziz Al-Anbari, the current coach of Khorfakkan, is awaiting new offers, in light of the fact that he did not receive any official offer from the “Al-Nusour” management at the end of the current season 2022-2023, in which Khorfakkan ranked tenth (25 points), and it is the same fate that awaits the Romanian Isela, coach of Bani Yas. His current contract with Al-Samawi expires on June 30.