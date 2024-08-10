Between 2022 and 2023, a total of 549 officers from the State Public Security Secretariat (SSPE) resigned, in years characterized by homicidal violence and other high-impact crimes such as kidnapping.

Particularly in 2023, which began with the escape of 26 inmates from Cereso 3 and the transfer of the Penitentiary System to the state corporation, 367 agents left the various units and forces that comprise it, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography.

During this escape, a riot occurred, according to the newspaper archive, in which seven more prisoners were killed along with 10 Security and Penitentiary Custody agents, which led to departures and reluctance to carry out that work, El Diario documented last year.

This figure is the fifth highest in the entire country, below Veracruz, which had 783 resignations, State of Mexico with 512, Nuevo Leon with 448 and Morelos with 403.

And although the 367 do not represent more than 7.99 percent of the workforce with which the year 2024 began, of 4,595 elements, this percentage is the fourth highest in the country, in a list that Morelos leads with a percentage of 20.61 of people who resigned in relation to the workforce that remains, followed by Nayarit with 11.61 and Zacatecas with 10.18 percent.

The dismissals coincide with 2023 (the year in which Inegi collected the data presented in the 2024 National State Public Security Census) which exceeded its predecessors in terms of personnel who died during or outside of their duties, as well as injured officers.

In the 2021 report (with data from 2020), there were 19 officers who died, six of whom died in the line of duty and four more from Covid-19, and others from natural causes.

The 2021 data showed that there were 13 officers who died (three from Covid and four on duty), and in 2022 the figure was seven officers who died, none of whom died during working hours.

In 2023, the figure reached 24, and 14 of them were during work hours, according to the SSPE, but it only listed one in clashes with armed civilian groups and 10 in civil disorder. The total of 24 were divided into 12 due to intentional homicide, two in accidents, and 10 due to natural causes.

In addition, a total of 80 injured officers were reported in 2021, 64 in 2022, and 119 in 2023.