The Christmas holidays come to an end this January 6 with another of the traditions par excellence: the Extraordinary Draw of the Children’s Lottery. It is a way to start the year with a good taste in your mouth since this raffle will leave a good amount of money in the accounts of many Spaniards.

On Monday morning we will know which tenths are the ones that win the biggest El Niño prizes, which in this case are three, and all the other prizes with which different sums of money can be obtained, the lowest being the amount of 20 euros per tenth, thanks to the refunds.

This 2025, the Children’s Lottery distributes 770 million euros in prizes, the same amount as last year while in 2023 70 million euros less will be distributed. Below we tell you what all the prizes are.

First prize: 2,000,000 euros, 200,000 euros for the tenth prize (€10,000 per euro played)

Second prize: 750,000 euros, 75,000 euros for the tenth prize (€3,750 per euro played)

Third prize: 250,000 euros, 25,000 euros for the tenth prize (€1,250 per euro played)

Two four-figure extractions: they distribute 20 prizes of 3,500 euros to the series and 350 euros per tenth

14 three-figure extractions: 1,400 prizes of 1,000 euros are distributed to the series and 100 euros to the tenth

Five double-digit extractions: 5,000 prizes of 400 euros are distributed to the series and 40 euros per tenth

Two approximations for the numbers before and after the first prize: 12,000 euros for the series and 1,200 euros per tenth

Two approximations for the numbers before and after the second prize: 6,100 euros for the series and 610 euros per tenth

Hundreds and refunds:

99 prizes for the remaining 99 numbers of the first prize hundred: 100 euros for the tenth

99 prizes for the remaining 99 numbers of the second prize hundred: 100 euros for the tenth

99 prizes for the remaining 99 numbers of the third prize hundred: 100 euros for the tenth

99 prizes for tickets whose last three figures are the same and are arranged like the figures of the first prize: 100 euros to the tenth

99 prizes for tickets whose last three figures are the same and are arranged like the figures of the second prize: 100 euros to the tenth

999 prizes for tickets whose last two figures are the same and are arranged like the figures of the first prize: 100 euros to the tenth

9,999 refunds for tickets whose last figure is equal to the first prize: 20 euros per tenth

10,000 refunds for banknotes whose last figure is equal to the one obtained in the first special extraction of a figure: 20 euros per tenth

10,000 refunds for banknotes whose last figure is equal to the one obtained in the second special extraction of a figure: 20 euros per tenth

Good luck! And remember that you can easily check if your tenth has been one of the winners with our checker.









First prize of the Children’s Lottery

The most important prize, which would be equivalent to the Christmas Lottery Jackpot, saving the numbers, in El Niño distributes 2,000,000 euros to the series, 200,000 to the tenth and, in turn, corresponds to 10,000 euros per euro played.

Second prize of the Children’s Lottery

For the second prize for El Niño, there are 750,000 euros for the series, 75,000 euros per tenthwhich, per euro played, amounts to 3,750 euros.

Third prize of the Children’s Lottery

In the case of the third most important prize of the Children’s Raffle, 250,000 euros go to the series, which are 25,000 euros per tenththat is, 1,250 euros per euro played.

Where can I collect a winning tenth?

Children’s Lottery prizes can be collected from the same afternoon as the draw. As long as the prize is less than 2,000 euros, they must be collected in one of the administrations of the Lottery commercial network and can be materialized either in cash or even via Bizum.

If the prize exceeds 2,000 euros, the way to collect it is to go to one of the authorized financial entities whose list can be consulted on the State Lotteries and Betting website and they turn out to be Caixabank and BBVA.

What documentation should I provide to collect the tenth?

To enter the prize it is absolutely necessary to present the tenth or the purchase receipt that proves its ownership. If the tenth has suffered some type of accident and is damaged, what you must do is go to one of the State Lottery and Betting points of sale, fill out the ‘Prize Payment Request’ form, sign it and provide the tenth. deteriorated, which will be sent to Lotteries for authentication.

How do I prove that I have a participation in a prize winner?

The tenths are bearer documents and only the person who has the ticket in their possession has the right to receive the prize. To avoid problems, State Lotteries and Betting recommends prove the distribution of shares in writing and with the signature of the person who keeps it to avoid the possibility of the prize holder attempting to keep the entire prize.

Sharing the prize with your partner can also cause some problems. In that case, it is convenient to know that if the marriage is in community, 50% is distributed to each one. In the event that the economic regime is one of separation of assets, the prize belongs to the person who purchased it, unless it is proven that both of them bought the number halfway.

Is there a deadline to enter the Lotería del Niño prize?

The deadline to collect ends on April 6. From Loterías y Apuestas del Estado we remind you that the prizes have a period of expiration of three monthsand therefore they must be claimed before the April 6, 2024.