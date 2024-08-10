However, he also explained that whoever wants to you will still be able to purchase the original version within a new bundle . He also reassured Steam owners that mod support will remain after the game is retired.

Sonic Generations will be removed from digital stores starting next month but it won’t disappear completely and there will still be a way to purchase it. In a statement posted on the official Sonic the Hedgehog X profile on Friday, Sega confirmed that the 2011 game will be withdrawn on September 9th presumably to make room for the remastered edition, Sonic X Shadow Generations.

The bundle

“We are thrilled to share Sonic X Shadow Generations with you in October and to see a new generation enjoy the game as much as we do,” the statement read.

“On September 9th, the original Sonic Generations will be retired from retail stores and will no longer be available for purchase as a standalone game. However, we’ve heard your feedback and want to help preserve the game.

As such, Sonic Generations will still be available as part of a bundle with other iconic Sonic titles on Steam and Xbox. Additionally, owners of the title will still be able to download and play it. Finally, we are happy to confirm that Steam version mods will not be affected.“

The new bundle, called Sonic the Hedgehog Legacy Bundlewill include a series of classic Sonic games and will cost 59.99 euros. Let’s see the titles present:

Sonic Generations Collection

Sonic Adventure DX

Sonic Adventure 2

Sonic Adventure 2 Battle

Sonic the Hedgehog 4 Episode 1

Sonic the Hedgehog 4 Episode 2

Sonic 3D Blast

Sonic Spinball

So Sonic Generations isn’t going away, much to the delight of fans. Sonic X Shadow Generations is itself an updated version of Sonic Generations, which includes new levels and other new features.