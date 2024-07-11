Mexico City.- Agricultural organizations in Sonora urged the intervention of the federal government through the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (Sader) in response to the fall in international wheat prices.

In a letter signed by various groups, it was argued that several farmers in the region are practically bankrupt due to the profitability of their crops in the face of falling prices on the Chicago market.

“At lower and more damaging levels than last year,” it was argued.

The signatories indicated that prices of at least 7,050 pesos per ton are required for crystalline and bread wheat, while white corn requires a price of at least 6,915 pesos per ton.

According to the agreed price for the 2023-2024 autumn-winter harvest, a price of 300 dollars per ton was agreed between the industry and the private sector, which means that at today’s exchange rate, the price per ton of crystalline wheat would be around 5,300 pesos.

In addition, producers complained that due to the climatic impact this year, grain production will be lower than that recorded last year.

In 2023, with production already lower than in 2022, a production of 1.99 million tons of wheat was recorded in the country, but according to farmers’ estimates, this year it will barely reach between 1.2 and 1.5 million tons.

In this scenario, the intervention of the federal government was requested, under Article 133 of the Rural Development Law, which refers to the support provided by the Federation in the event of market contingencies or natural disasters.

“It is necessary for farmers in the state of Sonora to obtain the support established in this article, in order to achieve economic subsistence that gives them sufficient income to continue their productive activity,” they argued.