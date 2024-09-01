50 years old | The first extra news broadcast was difficult for Kirsi Alm-Siira: “The brutality of the event got under the skin”

50 years old|Kirsi Alm-Siira says that she has thought about and questioned the practices related to the appearance and performance of news anchors.

1.9. 18:30

Let’s live the beginning of the 1990s. A teenager Kirsi Alm watches MTV3’s newscast at home in Noormarku with a side eye. Attention is drawn to the newsreader Pirjo Nuotion in the dimples of the cheeks. They are the same as he himself!

“That’s when I realized for the first time that aha, such a profession exists. At the same time, I thought that it would be great to do that.”