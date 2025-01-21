The president of the United States, Donald Trump, has dismissed the Spanish chef José Andrés, founder of the non-governmental organization World Central Kitchen, from his position as advisor to the Presidential Council on Sports, Health and Nutrition, as one of the first measures upon arrival to the White House after his victory in the 2024 elections.

“Our first day in the White House is not over yet,” Trump said in a message on his account on the Truth Social social networkwhere he has specified that “the staff of the Presidential Personnel Office is active in the process of identifying and removing more than a thousand presidential nominees from the previous Administration” who “are not aligned” with his vision to “make America big again,” reports EP.

Thus, he highlighted that his message “serves as an official termination letter” for four people, including Jose Andreswho also has American nationality. Others affected with the former chief of staff of the US Army Mark Milley, Brian Hook -former Trump advisor for Iran- and Keisha Lance Bottoms. “You are fired,” he concluded.

Since March 2022, the Spanish chef has held the co-presidency of the United States Presidential Council on Sports, Health and Nutrition. In addition, on January 5, he received from the now former president Joe Biden highest civilian honor: the Presidential Medal of Freedom. «He is the fourth Spaniard to receive this award since its establishment for John F. Kennedyafter the cellist Pau Casals In 1963, the architect Josep Lluis Sert in 1980 and the tenor Placido Domingo in 2002,” reports ABC Washington correspondent David Alandete.









José Andrés is the founder of World Central Kitchen, a non-governmental organization dedicated to providing meals around the world that emerged in 2010 following the earthquake that Haiti suffered that year, with the aim of providing food aid in countries suffering from food crises. , although the NGO later expanded to provide help to refugees and people in countries in conflict.