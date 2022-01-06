Russian soldiers board military aircraft for Kazakhstan. Forces from the former Soviet military alliance were sent into the country to stabilize the situation amid violent protests| Photo: EFE/EPA/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE

Dozens of protesters were killed by security forces during protests and attacks on government buildings in Kazakhstan and at least 13 police officers were killed, including two who were beheaded, officials said on Thursday. Protests began over the weekend, fueled by rising fuel prices, and led to the resignation of government ministers in the Central Asian country.

Protesters tried to break into buildings during Wednesday night in Almaty, the country’s largest city. Speaking on state television, a local police spokeswoman said “dozens of invaders were killed” by police, according to international news agencies, who were unable to independently confirm the information.

The state news channel said 13 police were killed and another 353 wounded in the clashes. More than 2,000 protesters were arrested, according to authorities.

This Thursday, Russia sent paratroopers to quell violent protests in the former Soviet republic. The deployment is part of the intervention described as a peacekeeping mission by the Collective Security Treaty Organization (OTSC), a military alliance between Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Kazakhstan.

A statement from the group, which is Russia’s version of NATO, says the mission will be for a limited time and is aimed at protecting government buildings and military installations. This is the first time in the history of the alliance, founded in 1992, that this protection clause has been activated.

On Wednesday, Almaty’s presidential residence and city hall were set on fire. Information on the situation in the region on Thursday is scarce, due to the internet blockade promoted by the government. But Reuters correspondents in the Kazakh city reported this afternoon a strong military presence at the local airport, which had earlier been taken over by protesters. The streets were full of burned cars.

The journalists also reported that armored vehicles and a large number of military personnel arrived at the central square in Almaty, and that shots were heard as troops approached the crowd.

Witnesses reported to news website RadioFreeEurope an explosion and shootings near a central square in Almaty on Thursday after Russian troops were dispatched to the region. According to reports, which could not be confirmed, people died in the incident.

Russia talks about outside interference

The Russian government said the riots in Kazakhstan in recent days since the announcement of a rise in liquefied gas prices are an “externally inspired” attempt to undermine the integrity of the Eurasian country, and called for the involvement of OTSC forces in the process of “pacifying” the protests.

“We see the latest events in this friendly country as an attempt inspired from abroad to violently undermine the security and integrity of the state with the participation of armed, prepared and organized groups,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

In the note, Russia also said that the OTSC Security Council had taken the decision to send “peacekeeping forces” to Kazakhstan for a limited “period of time” in order to “stabilize and normalize the situation in the country”.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs appealed to Article 4 of the OTSC’s Collective Security Agreement, which states that all countries in the alliance undertake to provide “immediate assistance”, including military assistance, at the request of any member whose security is compromised in the event of armed aggression.

“Russia confirmed its adherence to the alliance’s commitments within the OTSC framework, approved the adoption of measures that cannot be postponed due to the rapid deterioration of the internal political situation and the growth of violence in Kazakhstan,” the statement said.

Kazakhstan’s President Kasim-Yomart Tokayev asked the OTSC on Wednesday night to help end the riots, which he described as a “terrorist threat”.

According to the politician, “terrorist gangs” had rebelled in several cities in Kazakhstan, particularly in Almaty, the country’s largest, where protesters attacked several government buildings, including the city hall, the president’s local residence and the airport. .