Pecco always wins in the sprint

In MotoGP, the era of world titles awarded three, four, sometimes even five races in advance is long gone. In recent seasons, in fact, with the two world titles won by Pecco Bagnaia in 2022 and 2023, the mathematical conquest of the championship has always come to Valenciain the last round of the season. During the year, however, the common thread of these championships has always been that of comeback.

In 2022 Bagnaia had to recover points on Fabio Quartararo while last year the role was reversed, with Pecco in front defending his points margin and Jorge Martin behind trying a comeback that then proved to be in vain. This time, however, between the #1 Ducati and Martinator the discussion has always been balanced. The only exception was the mini-escape of the Spaniard in the first races, but now after 11 GPs and with nine races still to go the gap between the two contenders is only five points.

The precedent of 2015

Going back in the history of MotoGP it is quite rare for two riders to be so close after this number of races already gone by. The last comparable situation is that of the infamous 2015 season, that of Lorenzo-Rossi duel all inside the Yamaha box and in which the enmity between the Doctor and Marc Marquez exploded in all its bitterness.

At the time, after the Brno race and 11 rounds disputed the two standard-bearers of the Iwata house were even tied at the topwith 211 points each. In that case the situation was made even more balanced by the fact that there were fewer races still to run, given the shorter calendars: in fact, at that point there were only seven GPs left until the end of the season. The thread that unites these two stories is obviously also the Italy-Spain derbyin the hope that this time the outcome of the challenge will not transcend the sporting aspect as happened nine years ago.