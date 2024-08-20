Among all the devices that are part of the lineup of the Galaxy series from Samsung, the Ultra model undoubtedly represents the best version in terms of performance and technical specifications. Although the official presentation of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultrathe first rumors in this regard suggested not particularly exciting improvements for its battery compared to its direct predecessor, which have been further confirmed by more recent rumors.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Comparison with other companies
The rumors were recently confirmed by a price list spotted by the famous portal 91Mobileswithin a database of Chinese certificates required. The price list in question would in fact suggest a battery capacity equal to 4885mAhwhich will likely be rounded up for marketing purposes to 5000mAhthe same battery value as the previous one Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.
No changes are also expected for the fast charging functionality, which will have approximately the same power seen about a year ago on the previous model. This would be in all respects a significant misstep compared to what was promised by other manufacturing companies such as OPPO, OnePlus, Live, HONOR And Xiaomiwhich will provide their next top of the range 6000mAh battery or a little less.
The improvements would not end here, since the aforementioned companies will implement with reasonable certainty a new battery technology based on the use of the silicon carbidewhich would guarantee better performance than the more traditional lithium batteries used to date.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Probable Specs and Release Date
Although the battery is not (at the moment) one of the strong points of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, the device could still be equally competitive in many other aspects. The most recent rumors would in fact indicate a main sensor for the 200 megapixel cameraaccompanied by a 50 megapixel telephoto lens. Samsung’s next top of the range smartphone could also have the chip inside Exynos 2500 or the even more recent one Snapdragon 8 Gen 4both built on 3-nanometer architecture.
At the moment these are just rumors, which will necessarily have to be confirmed by the Korean company in the coming months. We remind you that the presentation of Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (together with all the other models of the new series) is likely expected within the month of Januarywith a release in the spring months. We can only wait for official updates on the matter from Samsung, which will certainly arrive in the coming months.
