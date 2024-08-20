Among all the devices that are part of the lineup of the Galaxy series from Samsung, the Ultra model undoubtedly represents the best version in terms of performance and technical specifications. Although the official presentation of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra the first rumors in this regard suggested not particularly exciting improvements for its battery compared to its direct predecessor, which have been further confirmed by more recent rumors.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Comparison with other companies

The rumors were recently confirmed by a price list spotted by the famous portal 91Mobileswithin a database of Chinese certificates required. The price list in question would in fact suggest a battery capacity equal to 4885mAhwhich will likely be rounded up for marketing purposes to 5000mAhthe same battery value as the previous one Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

No changes are also expected for the fast charging functionality, which will have approximately the same power seen about a year ago on the previous model. This would be in all respects a significant misstep compared to what was promised by other manufacturing companies such as OPPO, OnePlus, Live, HONOR And Xiaomiwhich will provide their next top of the range 6000mAh battery or a little less.

The improvements would not end here, since the aforementioned companies will implement with reasonable certainty a new battery technology based on the use of the silicon carbidewhich would guarantee better performance than the more traditional lithium batteries used to date.