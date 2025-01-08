Iberdrola investors continue to receive good news. The company has announced the increase in its dividend charged to 2024 by 14% and this will reach 0.231 euros per share, compared to the 0.202 euros distributed in 2023. Today is the last day for hunt this remuneration. See the dividend schedule here.

Starting this Thursday, January 9, the shares of the Spanish electricity company will begin trading without the right to receive this payment that, based on current prices, it offers a profitability of 1.7%. Iberdrola also offers its shareholders the possibility of receiving this remuneration from three different waysas outlined in their Flexible Remuneration program:

Collect the corresponding amount in cash, that is, those 0.231 euros Sell ​​your allocation rights on the market Get new shares released from the group for free

Iberdrola has explained that, if the shareholders wish, These three options are combinable according to your preferences. By default, the Flexible Remuneration program assigns the option of receiving new titles from the group. Thus, those investors who choose cash remuneration must notify their bank between January 10 and 23. Iberdrola will make the payment and distribution of new shares on January 31.

Shareholders who opt for the option of receiving new shares must have 58 free allocation rights to receive a new Iberdrola title. These new shares will begin trading on February 5.

This new dividend charged to 2024 profits will be joined in July by another complementary dividend, which must first be approved by Iberdrola’s General Shareholders’ Meeting.

As specified by Iberdrola itself, to carry out this new edition of the program, the company will carry out a capital increase “with a maximum reference market value of 1,495 million euros,” they point out.